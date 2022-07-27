The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Decreased by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,502 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 0.7% of Avion Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,198,021,000 after acquiring an additional 136,818 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after acquiring an additional 207,904 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after acquiring an additional 193,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock opened at $160.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.68 and a 200-day moving average of $169.64.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boeing from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

