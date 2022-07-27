The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $145.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.77.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Clorox from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.36.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

