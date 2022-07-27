The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 458.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,350 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,162,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,386,000 after purchasing an additional 145,183 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 829,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,389,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 819,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,119,000 after acquiring an additional 20,365 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 367,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 108,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 226,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,096 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $105,716.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

GDV opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.09. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $19.49 and a 52-week high of $27.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also

