The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Up 4,550.0% in July

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 4,550.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSE:GGZ traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $11.39. 13,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,454. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $17.02.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
