The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.7 %

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GS stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.88. 16,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.01 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

