The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $1,753,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $218.00 to $219.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.07.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,005. The company has a market capitalization of $326.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $167.80 and a twelve month high of $231.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.88 and its 200-day moving average is $211.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $51,697.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $51,697.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $42,827,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 699,493 shares of company stock worth $153,874,087 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

