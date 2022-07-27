The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Short Interest Update

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,000 shares, a growth of 516.5% from the June 30th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 841,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Hong Kong and China Gas

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 289,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Hong Kong and China Gas Price Performance

HOKCY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. 694,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,150. Hong Kong and China Gas has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hong Kong and China Gas Announces Dividend

About Hong Kong and China Gas

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%.

(Get Rating)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

