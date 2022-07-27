The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,807 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.9% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 51,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

PNC traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.39 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.65. The company has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

