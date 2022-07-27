The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $33,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $161.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.65. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.39 and a 12-month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

