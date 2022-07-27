The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,350,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 854,707 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.74% of Progressive worth $495,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 0.4 %

Progressive stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.13. 10,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,733. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $122.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.19 and a 200 day moving average of $111.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.42, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

