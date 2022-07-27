The Sandbox Reaches Market Cap of $1.51 Billion (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00005541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $1.51 billion and $250.72 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.24 or 0.00576276 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00170174 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000173 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,059,808 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

