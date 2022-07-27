The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,380,000 after buying an additional 57,320 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.8 %

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $254.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.33.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.