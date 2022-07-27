The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Endowment Wealth Management Inc.

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $668,384,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,485 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $218,305,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,301,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,486,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $523,586,000 after buying an additional 206,548 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $31.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.25. The company had a trading volume of 111,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,120. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.33. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.55.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.