The Williams Companies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%.

Williams Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 101.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Williams Companies to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.6%.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.61. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

