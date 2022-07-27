The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

WMB opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.61. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.20. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

