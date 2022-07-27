THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Update

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 841.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered THK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THK has an average rating of “Reduce”.

OTCMKTS:THKLY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 16,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. THK has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $15.14.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

