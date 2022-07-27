Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 276 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,992,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $174.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.25. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.17%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.06.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

