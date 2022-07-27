Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 6,552 Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other Olin news, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 9,518 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $617,051.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,648.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Olin news, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 9,518 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $617,051.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,648.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,830,441.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,202.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock worth $158,624,719. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Olin Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Olin from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.09.

OLN stock opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

Olin Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

