Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $505,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,032,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 195.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,169,000 after buying an additional 1,052,909 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,360,000 after buying an additional 758,323 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $49,357,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $45,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Southern Price Performance

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO stock opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day moving average is $70.78. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The stock has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

