Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $560,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $17,147,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.12.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of UPS opened at $181.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $158.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

