Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $614,000 Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Plug Power by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

PLUG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading

