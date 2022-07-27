Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 160.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,473,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 33,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 9,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $85.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

