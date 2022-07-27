Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $46,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 1,447.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,979,000 after purchasing an additional 252,276 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 439,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after purchasing an additional 139,568 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $9,789,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $6,987,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Oasis Petroleum

In related news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oasis Petroleum Stock Performance

Oasis Petroleum Increases Dividend

Shares of OAS opened at $109.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $181.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous dividend of $2.94. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $225.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

About Oasis Petroleum

As of July 1, 2022, Oasis Petroleum Inc was acquired by Whiting Petroleum Corporation, in a reverse merger transaction. Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States.

See Also

