Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 165 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $169.17 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,679 shares of company stock worth $15,154,848. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.90.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.