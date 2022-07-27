Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $77.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.86 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.60.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNFP. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

