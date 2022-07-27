Thorstarter (XRUNE) 1-Day Volume Hits $22,910.00

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One Thorstarter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. Thorstarter has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $22,910.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001579 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017158 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001920 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000311 BTC.
Thorstarter Profile
Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter.
Buying and Selling Thorstarter
Receive News & Updates for Thorstarter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thorstarter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.