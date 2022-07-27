Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Trading Down 1.6 %
OTCMKTS THBRF traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,930. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $4.41.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile
