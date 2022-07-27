Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Trading Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS THBRF traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,930. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $4.41.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. The company's programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

