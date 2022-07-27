Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group lowered Titan Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %
Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.38.
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
