Titleist Asset Management LTD. Buys 1,350 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NYCB. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYCB stock opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NYCB. Stephens downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

