Titleist Asset Management LTD. Grows Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.61.

Insider Activity

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $283.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.59. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.