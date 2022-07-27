Titleist Asset Management LTD. Makes New $313,000 Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 69,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 283,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04.

