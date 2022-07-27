Titleist Asset Management LTD. Sells 62 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,435,310,000 after acquiring an additional 257,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,060,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,342,830,000 after acquiring an additional 86,884 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 2.7 %

MCD stock opened at $257.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.66. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.