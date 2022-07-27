TMX Group (X) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.73 per share for the quarter.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$287.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$258.77 million.

TMX Group Stock Performance

TMX Group stock opened at C$126.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$132.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$130.68. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$121.42 and a 52 week high of C$145.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at TMX Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 21,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.82, for a total value of C$2,804,825.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on X. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on TMX Group from C$141.00 to C$138.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$147.44.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Further Reading

