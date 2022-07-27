TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Stock Price Down 5.5%

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,041,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 695% from the average daily volume of 130,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

TNR Gold Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$9.93 million and a PE ratio of -10.40.

TNR Gold Company Profile

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. The company also has royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

