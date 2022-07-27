Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) versus Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Head to Head Analysis

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) and Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Midatech Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$92.29 million ($7.67) -0.22 Midatech Pharma $800,000.00 15.70 -$7.51 million N/A N/A

Midatech Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A -48.46% -45.16% Midatech Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Midatech Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Midatech Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Midatech Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tonix Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $41.60, indicating a potential upside of 2,361.54%. Given Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tonix Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Midatech Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.9% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Midatech Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Midatech Pharma has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Midatech Pharma beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates. The company's immunology portfolio includes biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmunity, and cancer, including TNX-1500, a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting CD40-ligand being developed for the prevention of allograft and xenograft rejection and for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its rare disease portfolio comprises TNX-2900 for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome. The company's infectious disease pipeline includes TNX-801, a vaccine to prevent smallpox and monkeypox; TNX-1840 and TNX-1850 that are live virus vaccines based on its recombinant pox vaccine (RPV) platform for COVID-19; TNX-3500, a small molecule antiviral drug to treat acute COVID-19; and TNX-102 SL, a small molecule drug to treat Long COVID, a chronic post-acute COVID-19 condition. Its CNS portfolio includes small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions, including TNX-102 SL, which is in mid-Phase 3 development for the management of fibromyalgia; TNX-1900 that is in development for the prevention of migraine headache; and TNX-1300, a biologic designed to treat cocaine intoxication. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chatham, New Jersey.

About Midatech Pharma

Midatech Pharma plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the research and development of medicines in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTD219, a long-acting formulation of tacrolimus used to lower the risk of organ transplant rejection. It also offers drug delivery platforms, such as Q-Sphera, a polymer microsphere microtechnology used for sustained release drug delivery; MidaSolve, an oligosaccharide nanotechnology used to solubilize drugs so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; and MidaCore, a gold nanoparticle used for targeting sites of disease by using chemotherapeutic agents or immunotherapeutic agents. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

