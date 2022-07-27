Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Top Ships Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TOPS opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Top Ships has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.65.
Top Ships Company Profile
