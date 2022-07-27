Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the June 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Toyota Industries Price Performance
OTCMKTS TYIDY traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.35. 2,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,896. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.49. Toyota Industries has a one year low of $56.04 and a one year high of $90.32.
Toyota Industries Company Profile
