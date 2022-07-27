Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the June 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Toyota Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS TYIDY traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.35. 2,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,896. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.49. Toyota Industries has a one year low of $56.04 and a one year high of $90.32.

Toyota Industries Company Profile

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, material handling equipment, textile machinery, and others in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gas, gasoline, and diesel engines for automobiles, industrial equipment, turbochargers, and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, rear inverters, direct-cooling devices, DC-AC inverters, and charging systems; and stamping dies consists of automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

