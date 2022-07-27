Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Macquarie cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $158.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,698. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $152.14 and a 52-week high of $213.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.01. The company has a market capitalization of $221.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 10.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

