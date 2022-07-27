Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.95.

TSCO stock opened at $183.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

