TradeStars (TSX) Hits Market Cap of $139,962.61

TradeStars (TSX) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 27th. During the last week, TradeStars has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TradeStars coin can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. TradeStars has a total market cap of $139,962.61 and $8,894.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001580 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002192 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00017295 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001934 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000311 BTC.
About TradeStars
TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK.
