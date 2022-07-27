Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.54

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.54 and traded as low as C$15.82. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$16.22, with a volume of 163,950 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transcontinental currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.17.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Transcontinental Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.07.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.