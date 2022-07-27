TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $86.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $119.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $112.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.62.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $75.03 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,824,000 after buying an additional 116,546 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,466,000 after purchasing an additional 71,121 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,038,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,345,000 after purchasing an additional 53,508 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,483,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,546,000 after purchasing an additional 194,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.