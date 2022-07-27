TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues Earnings Results

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. TransUnion updated its Q3 guidance to $0.89-0.95 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.70-3.85 EPS.

TransUnion Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TRU traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $73.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,489. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.75. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $75.03 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

