TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Lowered to $87.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $112.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.92.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $75.03 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

