TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Lowered to $87.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $112.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.20% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.92.
Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $75.03 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
