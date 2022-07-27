TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.89-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $935-955 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $985.65 million. TransUnion also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.70-3.85 EPS.

TransUnion Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.37. The company had a trading volume of 87,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,489. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.75. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $75.03 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.61%.

TRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on TransUnion from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TransUnion from $112.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TransUnion from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.38.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 52.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 50.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter worth $1,000,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

