Trellis Advisors LLC Acquires 2,871 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,628.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 239,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,099,000 after purchasing an additional 225,516 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,294,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,677,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VB stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,982. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.52.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.