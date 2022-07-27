Trellis Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 0.8% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 652,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after buying an additional 19,627 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 95,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,482,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,354,000 after buying an additional 19,837 shares during the period. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 894,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,774,000 after buying an additional 57,306 shares during the period.

Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,594,365. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.96. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $40.83.

Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

