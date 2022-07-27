Trellis Advisors LLC Has $700,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,673,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSV stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.09. 9,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,567,748. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day moving average is $77.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.