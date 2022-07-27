Tri City Bankshares Co. (TRCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on August 11th

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th.
Tri City Bankshares Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TRCY opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. Tri City Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80.
About Tri City Bankshares
