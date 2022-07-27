Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $42.00. The company traded as low as $33.21 and last traded at $33.34, with a volume of 1521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.52.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TSE. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Trinseo from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.30 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Trinseo from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.59.

Insider Activity at Trinseo

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $130,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,625,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,765,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trinseo

Trinseo Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trinseo by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Trinseo by 202.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Trinseo by 233.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average is $47.57.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 36.17%. Research analysts predict that Trinseo PLC will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Articles

